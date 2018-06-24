Image copyright Declan Boyle Image caption The road between University Avenue and Agincourt Avenue is closed

The fire service has been called to deal with an ongoing blaze in south Belfast.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) has sent at least two fire appliances to an old builders' yard on the Ormeau Road.

The PSNI tweeted: "Due to an ongoing incident, the Ormeau Road, Belfast, is currently closed between University Avenue and Agincourt Avenue. Allow extra time for your journey."

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The Fire and Rescue Service employed a water jet from a high platform to dowse the fire from above.

Independent councillor Declan Boyle was at the scene of the fire and described seeing "a big plume of smoke" over the Ormeau Road.

Image caption Independent councillor Declan Boyle

"There are fire appliances and a number of police cars," he said.

"One of them is up high pumping water."

He added that the fire had caved in the roof of the old building.

Image caption The fire service employed a water jet from a high platform to dowse the fire

A building with history

The old builders yard was formally the site of H and J Martin, one of Northern Ireland's oldest construction companies. The firm was involved in the building of Belfast City Hall and many of the houses in the Holyland in south Belfast.

The red brick building and yard had been empty for a number of years.

Amongst the large crowd of onlookers was local man Jimmy Milligan who served his time as a joiner in the building.

He said it was sad to see an historic part of Belfast going up in smoke.