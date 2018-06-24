Image copyright Graham Warke Image caption The incident is at Seven Oaks in the Waterside

Army bomb experts and police are attending a security alert in the Seven Oaks area of Londonderry.

A number of residents have been been moved from their homes.

Foyle Arena has been opened for those residents who have been affected.

DUP councillor Graham Warke said he had received phone calls from residents at about 05:00 BST on Sunday who had been told to leave their homes by police.

Image caption A number of residents have been moved from their homes

"We have a number of families who have been moved down to Foyle Arena, there are council staff down there at the moment," he said.

"As far as I am aware there are up to 15 people down at Foyle Arena at the minute.

"It is bad for people to get a knock from police in the morning to move out."

Sinn Féin councillor Christopher Jackson said details of the incident were still emerging.

"It must be very upsetting for anyone caught up in this," he added.