Image copyright PSNI Image caption Nearby residents have been advised to keep their windows and doors closed

Fire crews are dealing with a "major fire" at a recycling plant in Londonderry.

Police are also at the scene on the Heather Road and are advising motorist to stay away from the area.

Anyone living in the vicinity of the plant have been advised to keep their windows and doors closed.

The PSNI have also asked motorists to avoid the area as "thick smoke is making driving conditions hazardous".

A PSNI spokesperson said the Heather Road is expected to remain closed for some time.