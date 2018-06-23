Image copyright Corinne Latham Image caption Seaview staff receive the award in London

A Belfast primary school has been named the best in the UK at using technology.

Seaview Primary in north Belfast received a prestigious TES award at a ceremony in London.

It was named the UK school with the most innovative use of technology in learning.

The judges said that attendance, behaviour and pupil outcomes had improved at the York Road school as a result.

Seaview primary school has about 400 pupils, more than half of whom are entitled to free school meals.

Each class uses interactive whiteboards and tablets extensively.

Pupils in year 6, for example, used apps to create their own news reports on natural disasters as part of geography and science lessons.

Pupils took on the roles of scriptwriters, videographers and news reporters.

The school also hosts regular e-safety events for parents and pupils.

'Digital life of tomorrow'

The judges said Seaview's practice "was a comprehensive example of how technology can be used to positively impact many aspects of school life".

The school's principal Corinne Latham said that she was delighted by the success.

"The award represents the hard work of the teaching staff to be creative in financially challenging circumstances to ensure our pupils are prepared for the digital life of tomorrow," she said.

The TES (formerly Times Education Supplement) awards are in their 10th year.

They highlight outstanding practice in schools across the UK.