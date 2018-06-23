Police in riot gear have been called in to divide two groups of protesters outside Belfast City Hall.

Several hundred people are attending an anti-racism demonstration, while a smaller group have been at a UK Freedom March protest.

Smoke bombs were thrown during the lunchtime rallies. There was a loud bang from one of the devices.

One of the UK Freedom March posters is in support of Tommy Robinson, a former member of the English Defence League.

He is serving a prison sentence for contempt of court.

Both protests are expected to disperse shortly.