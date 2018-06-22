Image caption Moy Park poultry producers were the main beneficiaries of the over-generous subsidy scheme

An expansion plan by poultry giant Moy Park effectively drove their producers into the RHI scheme in large numbers, the public inquiry has been told.

The inquiry heard that between 2010 and 2018 the company aimed to increase its weekly target from four to six million birds.

By 2013 it was subsidising 95% of the cost of new poultry houses.

Moy Park did this by repaying farmers who took loans from their banks.

At the same time, the company began insisting that new and refurbished units be heated using hot water heating systems - a move away from the traditional gas system.

The inquiry heard that senior executives were recommending biomass to farmers, highlighting the "great payback" on boilers due to the subsidy.

Image copyright TChara Image caption The RHI scheme was established to encourage uptake of eco-friendly heat systems over the use of fossil fuels

At an event in Carrickmore, County Tyrone, in 2015, Moy Park told its producers they could earn £10,000 a year more if they used biomass in new sheds.

Virtually all poultry farmers in Northern Ireland chose biomass boilers to fire their hot water systems.

Moy Park estimates that 62% of its producers are on the RHI scheme.

One of Moy Park's biggest suppliers, farmer Tom Forgrave, was giving evidence to the inquiry on Friday.

'Driven to RHI?'

The County Antrim businessman produces more than one million chickens a year for the processor and has 10 boilers on the RHI scheme.

Inquiry counsel Donal Lunny put it to Mr Forgrave that business decisions by Moy Park had fuelled demand for RHI.

"If they are expanding rapidly, if they are requiring indirect hot water heating and if there's an incentive for one type of hot water heating - biomass - rather than gas or oil the effect of these decisions by Moy Park is almost certainly going to drive most poultry farmers, some of them more quickly than others, into the RHI scheme?" Mr Lunny said.

Mr Forgrave replied: "Yes".

He was then asked whether this was something that Moy Park would have known.

He agreed with Mr Lunny.

Earlier, Mr Forgrave explained how he had come to install 10 boilers in his eight poultry sheds.

Single boilers went into six smaller poultry houses.

The other four boilers were installed in pairs in each of the two larger units.

But all of the boilers were kept on separate heating systems and so qualified for the higher subsidy payments.

'Lucrative' suggestion rejected

Had the boilers in the bigger houses been linked together on the same system they would only have been eligible for a much lower subsidy.

Mr Forgrave said he had looked at the possibility of linking them but it had not been financially viable.

He said the bank would not have lent him the £60,000 to £70,000 he needed over an eight-year term on the returns provided by the lower subsidy rate.

He rejected any suggestion that he had set up the system on his farm to maximise subsidy returns.

"The word lucrative at no point crossed my mind," he said.

Inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin said he was not criticising Mr Forgrave for his business decisions.

Panel member Keith MacLean said it would have been tough to persuade banks to lend the money upfront over five years, whatever about the "theoretical returns" over the remaining 15 years of the RHI subsidy scheme.