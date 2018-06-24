Image caption Arlene Foster is among the crowd at the Ulster Football Final between Donegal and Fermanagh in Clones, County Monaghan

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster is attending a major Gaelic games match for the first time.

She is among the crowd at the Ulster Football Final between Donegal and Fermanagh in County Monaghan.

Mrs Foster, who is from County Fermanagh, met members of her native county's team last Saturday.

It is the first time a senior unionist politician has gone to a (Gaelic Athletic Association) game since Peter Robinson in 2012.

Mrs Foster, who took her seat near Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill, stood for the Irish national anthem.

She was accompanied into the stadium by DUP MLA Christopher Stalford and Irish Enterprise Minister Heather Humphreys, a TD (MP) for Cavan-Monaghan.

At the scene:

Richard Morgan, BBC News NI reporter

Arlene Foster arrived to cheers and claps and chants of "Come on Arlene".

It was all smiles from Mrs Foster who, when I asked if she was happy to be here, said she was.

Many Fermanagh fans welcomed her arrival at Clones.

The dozen or so people I spoke to believe it is a good thing for the county, and for politics.

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption Fermanagh (in green) are taking on Donegal in the Ulster Football Championship final on Sunday

When meeting Fermanagh's players last Saturday, Mrs Foster told reporters "we will wait and see" when asked if she would be attending the game.

Mrs Foster also gave the squad a good luck card and signed it "from a proud Fermanagh woman to her neighbours".

She told the media that it is important to reach out the hand of friendship to "our neighbours" and "that's what I am trying to do".

Unionism and the GAA

The first page of the GAA's official guide outlines that the organisation's "basic aim is the strengthening of national identity in a 32-county Ireland through the preservation and promotion of Gaelic games and past times".

It is a statement that underlines the nationalist ethos of the 134-year-old organisation - and has fuelled unionist mistrust.

However, in recent years, moves by both unionist politicians and the GAA have becoming symbolic of a thawing relationship.

The GAA abolished Rule 21, which banned members of the security forces from being members of the GAA, in 2001 and modified Rule 42 in 2005, which allowed rugby and football to be played in Croke Park, the GAA's headquarters, for the first time.

Meanwhile, the DUP's Edwin Poots became the party's first politician to attend a GAA match in an official capacity in 2008 in his then role as Stormont's sports minister.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Peter Robinson and Martin McGuinness were the guests of the GAA's Ulster Council at the Dr McKenna Cup final in 2012

In 2012, then first minister Peter Robinson attended the Dr McKenna Cup final along with then deputy first minister Martin McGuinness.

At the time, party colleague Gregory Campbell described it as a "symbolic gesture" and said the "GAA were travelling in the right direction for some time now".

However, he said there was still more work to do and unionists have often cited the naming of stadiums and clubs after former IRA members as reasons for concern.

In 2010, Ulster Unionist Party leader Tom Elliott said he had no interest in attending a GAA match.

While he later rowed back from that position, his position is reflected by many in the unionist community.

This move by Arlene Foster - at the biggest occasion in Ulster GAA - is the biggest sign of rapprochement between unionism and the GAA to date.