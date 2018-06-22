Image caption Work on the new £4m building in the Seacourt Estate began last summer

Parents at a County Antrim primary school have been told a new building, due to be completed by the summer, will not be ready until the end of the year.

The Department of Education (DE) said the contractor is currently not on site at the new Corran Integrated Primary School in Larne,

It added the workers are expected to return shortly.

Work on the new £4m building in the Seacourt Estate began last summer.

When completed, it will provide seven classrooms and a nursery unit for about 200 children.

Image caption Councillor James McKeown said he had been contacted by parents expressing concerns that the school would not be ready

The school is currently made up of a number of mobile units.

It is not clear why the project has been delayed.

A spokesperson for the DE said it "cannot comment further on contractual matters as they remain commercial in confidence".

Mid and East Antrim Councillor James McKeown said he had been contacted by a number of parents expressing concerns that the school would not be ready for the new term.

Image caption When completed the building will provide seven classrooms and a nursery unit for around 200 children

"It seems from what we see today to be at a complete standstill and parents, as I say, are concerned about their children attending in September," he said.

"For a project to come to a complete standstill there has to be some reason behind it, it doesn't happen overnight."

The Sinn Féin representative called on the DE to provide parents with more detail on the reasons for the lack of construction activity.

The chair of the board of governors at Corran Integrated Primary, Neil Clarke, sent a letter to parents last month to say he was "disappointed" by the delays and that the board would be working to "expedite" the completion date.

Lyndsey Davidson, a parent of a pupil at Corran Integrated, contacted the school to ask why the new build will not be ready for pupils returning in September.

"They just responded just saying that there's always a delay in work and that's been it," she said.

The BBC has contacted the contractor, FORRME Construction, but has yet to receive a response.