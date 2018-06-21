Image copyright PSNI Image caption Christopher Kerr is considered dangerous and should not be approached, police said.

A convicted killer serving a life sentence for the murder of a schoolboy 12 years ago has gone on-the-run.

Christopher Kerr, 32, was convicted of the murder of fifteen-year-old Michael McIlveen in Ballymena in 2006.

He absconded from custody in Belfast City Centre while on accompanied temporary release. He is considered dangerous and should not be approached, police said.

He is described as being 1.64m tall with brown eyes and shaven, fair hair.

Police said he was "of slim build with a fresh complexion and has a piercing in his left ear".

They added that he has previously been known to frequent the Ballymena area.

Detective chief inspector Eamonn Corrigan said that members of the public should not approach Kerr but should contact police.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Prison Service said it would "investigate the circumstances" of the abscondment.

"However our priority is to work with the Police to ensure that the prisoner who has absconded is returned to custody as soon as possible," it added.