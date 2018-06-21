Image caption John Mills made changes to advice being sent to DUP minister Jonathan Bell

A senior civil servant has been accused of "hiding" the financial implications of an RHI overspend from the Stormont minister in charge of the scheme.

John Mills made changes to advice being sent to DUP minister Jonathan Bell.

The head of Energy Division removed a "stark" warning about how much the scheme was costing and the potential impact on the departmental budget.

However, he denied trying to "cover up" saying there was no clarity around the budget position.

The RHI (Renewable Heat Incentive) scheme was established to encourage uptake of eco-friendly heat systems over the use of fossil fuels.

An overgenerous offer of fuel subsidies meant it could cost taxpayers an extra £490m.

An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January 2017.

At the inquiry on Thursday, Mr Mills rejected allegations of a "cover up".

In the final version of advice for the minister, Mr Bell was told officials were seeking extra money to cover a shortfall and the funding arrangement meant there was no consequence for his departmental budget.

Image copyright TChara Image caption The RHI scheme was established to encourage uptake of eco-friendly heat systems over the use of fossil fuels

As that advice was being prepared, Mr Mills knew there was a potential penalty for an overspend that would have to be paid out of the Department of Enterprise Trade and Investment (DETI) budget.

But he believed it only amounted to 5% of the overspend.

At that stage, the forecast spend on RHI in 2015/16 was £23m, twice the available budget of £11m.

Inquiry panel member Dr Keith McLean said applying the 5% penalty meant a potential £600,000 hit for the DETI budget.

He asked whether that was a "negligible amount of money that you wouldn't normally bother the minister about?"

Mr Mills said he did not know for sure that the penalty would be £600,000.

'No intention to conceal'

Mr Mills took issue with Mr McClean's suggestion that he was "effectively hiding" it from Mr Bell.

"There was absolutely no intention to conceal or to make the picture rosier for the minister."

He said he had suggested taking out references to the forecast expenditure on the scheme because he felt it would probably keep changing.

Image caption The RHI inquiry was set up in January 2017

Mr Mills added: "I agree that it looks like we're removing something very stark and replacing it with something much more anodyne.

"That was not the intention."

'Terrible indictment'

The inquiry also heard that DETI's electronic record system - TRIM - was difficult to use.

Mr Mills said it was great if "you know what you're looking for".

But he said unless documents were kept together there was no guarantee they would be found.

The issue came up over how officials missed key emails setting out the true budget position on RHI - that the entirety of an overspend would have to be met from the departmental budget.

Inquiry chairman Sir Patrick Coghlin said it was very concerning that a department dealing with trade and commerce appeared to have no reliable way of ensuring continuity of corporate knowledge.

"If that's right that's a terrible indictment of the department's administrative systems," he said.