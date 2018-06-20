Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Brian Carron

A 34-year-old man has appeared at Dungannon Magistrates' Court charged with possessing explosives, firearms and articles for use in terrorism.

Brian Carron, from Colliers Lane in Coalisland, County Tyrone, spoke only to confirm his name and that he understood the three charges.

They are in connection with searches in Coalisland following the murder of constable Ronan Kerr in 2011.

He was remanded in custody.

Image copyright PSNI Image caption Constable Ronan Kerr

Constable Kerr, 25, died in a booby-trap car bomb in Omagh on 2 April 2011.

There were cheers and applause as Mr Carron left the dock.