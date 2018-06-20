Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald and Vice President Michelle O'Neill will meet Theresa May

The prime minister is to meet a delegation from Sinn Féin in Westminster on Wednesday.

Theresa May will hold talks with the party's President Mary Lou McDonald and Vice President Michelle O'Neill.

The restoration of power sharing at Stormont, legacy issues and Brexit are expected to be on the agenda.

Northern Ireland has been without a functioning devolved government since power-sharing between the DUP and Sinn Féin collapsed 18 months ago.

Subsequent talks have failed to restore power-sharing.

Sticking points in the power-sharing discussions have included the issue of Irish language and same-sex marriage.

'Two governments co-guarantors'

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster ahead of the meeting with the prime minister, Ms O'Neill called for the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference to convene immediately, a call dismissed by the DUP.

"The two governments are co-guarantors of the agreement. The message for Theresa May today is very clear - the two governments need to deliver on these rights-based issues," Ms O'Neill said.

The Sinn Féin vice president said it "remains the case" that Mrs May "doesn't have a plan" for dealing with the political impasse at Stormont or the impact of Brexit on Northern Ireland.

"This is the price of the Tories wanting to stay in power. The DUP-Tory pact has abandoned any notion of them (the Conservatives) being impartial."

Analysis: Range of issues to be discussed

Stephen Walker, BBC News NI Political Correspondent

The last time Mary Lou McDonald met Theresa May was back in February.

Their meeting came after talks with the DUP aimed at restoring power sharing had just collapsed.

A blame game between the DUP and Sinn Fein then dominated the airwaves.

Four months on after the talks breakdown the lack of devolution still dominates the agenda.

Downing Street says getting the assembly and the executive back remains its top priority.

The issue of Brexit is expected to feature today and Sinn Féin may also use this occasion to raise legacy matters.

The party wants to challenge comments made by Mrs May that former members of the security forces are unfairly treated and have been the sole subject of legacy investigations.

Asked about her level of contact with DUP leader Arlene Foster, Ms O'Neill said that there had been "limited access since the DUP walked away from the talks in February" but added that she has "spoken to all party leaders and we will continue to do so".

'A talking shop'

The DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds dismissed the importance of the intergovernmental conference.

"Sinn Féin are focused on a body which cannot discuss devolved matters....it is a talking shop," said the North Belfast MP.

"They (Sinn Féin) need to take their seats in the assembly and Westminster instead of this blame game where everyone else is to blame. Instead of lecturing everyone else they need to get in and start delivering.

"Michelle O'Neill is lobbying from the outside....where are her seven MPs?"

Mr Dodds also said he was "very confident" that the government would win a vote today on how much of a say MPs will be given in the Brexit process.

On Monday, the House of Lords again defeated the government over giving MPs a "meaningful vote" on the outcome of negotiations between the UK and the EU.

MPs now have to decide whether they agree with the Lords or with the government.