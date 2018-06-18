Image copyright Reuters Image caption Twelve-year-old Billy Caldwell - pictured with his mother Charlotte - has severe epilepsy

A review of the law on the medical use of cannabis will be carried out quickly, the health secretary has said.

Jeremy Hunt made the promise after a special licence was granted allowing Billy Caldwell to be treated with cannabis oil for his epilepsy.

The 12-year-old's mother attempted to bring the banned substance into the UK last week but it was confiscated at Heathrow Airport.

Charlotte Caldwell said what her son had endured was "horrendous".

Billy, from Castlederg in County Tyrone, was admitted to hospital in London on Friday after his seizures "intensified" when he was left without access to the cannabis oil.

Cannabis oil was first used to control his seizures in 2016.

It contains a substance called Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is illegal in the UK but available elsewhere.

On Saturday, Home Secretary Sajid Javid approved the return of some of the confiscated oil after doctors at the hospital where Billy is being treated at made it clear it was a medical emergency.

'Not dragging feet'

Ms Caldwell demanded a change in the law, saying that "never again" should someone in her son's condition "be exposed to Home Office paperwork instead of medical treatment".

Mr Hunt said it was obvious the government was not "getting the law on this kind of thing right".

"We will do something; we'll do it as quickly as we can," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

"The Home Office are not dragging their feet on this - the home secretary has said he will review this issue.

"It does take time because we've got to not only look at the law, we've got to look at the clinical evidence - we've got to make sure there are no unintended consequences."

Ms Caldwell called for families across the UK to be given "urgent access" to medicinal cannabis in cases where children needed it to treat a health condition.

"I just would never ever want any family to endure what myself but more importantly Billy has endured," she added.

Niamh Eastwood, the director of Release, a drugs law advice charity, said the legislation was an "absolute mess".

"It's not in the public interest for police to be chasing minor amounts of THC," she added.

"The law has created this mess - people are suffering and there are solutions to it."

Does cannabis have medicinal benefits?

CBD and Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) are two types of cannabinoids found naturally in the resin of the marijuana plant.

A cannabis-based drug called Sativex has been licensed in the UK to treat MS - it contains THC and CBD.

Doctors could, in theory, prescribe it for other things outside of this licence, but at their own risk.

MS patients prescribed Sativex, who resupply it to other people, also face prosecution.

Another licensed treatment is Nabilone - it contains an artificial version of THC and can be given to cancer patients to help relieve nausea during chemotherapy.

Source: NHS Choices