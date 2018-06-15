Belfast's Westlink partially reopens after three-vehicle crash
- 15 June 2018
A three-vehicle crash on Belfast's Westlink caused disruption for rush-hour traffic on Friday.
At one stage, three lanes heading towards the M1 were closed while police, fire and four ambulance crews attended the scene near Grosvenor Road bridge.
Two of the lanes have since reopened but there are still long delays.
The police have urged motorists to seek an alternative route.
Update: Leaving #Belfast towards the M1: Following a Road Traffic Collision on the A12 Westlink is down to 1 lane towards the M1 under Grosvenor Road Bridge. Please seek an alternative Route if possible as there is long delays.— Trafficwatch NI (@TrafficwatchNI) June 15, 2018
