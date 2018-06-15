Image caption Police and other emergency services were sent to the scene of the Westlink crash

A three-vehicle crash on Belfast's Westlink caused disruption for rush-hour traffic on Friday.

At one stage, three lanes heading towards the M1 were closed while police, fire and four ambulance crews attended the scene near Grosvenor Road bridge.

Two of the lanes have since reopened but there are still long delays.

The police have urged motorists to seek an alternative route.