Belfast-based IT firm Novosco has announced it is to create 150 new jobs as part of a major expansion of its business.

The company said the positions will have average salaries in the region of £42,000.

The expansion means the workforce will more than double.

Earlier this week, the firm revealed it had won a £100m contract with Cambridge University Hospitals Trust.

At present, Novosco employs 180 people, who are mainly based at its Belfast headquarters.

It said 114 of the new jobs will be located in Belfast, 32 others will be close to Manchester.

The company's Managing Director Patrick McAliskey said: "Expanding our workforce will be critical to driving the next phase of our business strategy and Invest NI support will assist us to secure the right skills to ensure our continued growth."

The announcement has been welcomed by Chief Executive of Invest NI.

Alastair Hamilton said: "These highly skilled roles, to be recruited over the next three years, will contribute over £4.8m annually in additional salaries to the local economy.

"This is a perfect example of how our support can not only help a local company to grow, but also deliver long-term economic benefit."