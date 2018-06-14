Image caption Hector is the eighth named storm of 2017-2018

Storm Hector is causing travel disruption across Northern Ireland, as strong winds brought down trees overnight.

Gusts in Belfast reached 60mph.

The Met Office said gales in Northern Ireland would continue on Thursday morning, but these will ease off into the afternoon.

Met Éireann said "severe and potentially damaging gusts" would hit the Republic of Ireland's coastal counties before winds move west.

On the roads, the storm has caused traffic disruption in towns and cities across Northern Ireland:

High winds caused Londonderry's Foyle Bridge to be closed temporarily on Thursday morning, although it has now reopened

There are trees down in Newtownabbey, County Antrim, on the M5 at Junction 2 near the Greencastle-to-Rushpark roundabout

The A26 Glenavy Road is closed between Hungry House Lane and Whinney Hill due to a fallen tree and a damaged power line with diversions in place

A fallen tree has caused lane blockages on the A6 between Derry and Dungiven

The Aghanloo Road and Scroggy Road in Limavady were both blocked by fallen trees

Bangor's Rathgael Road is closed at Birch Drive due to fallen tree; there are also reports of branches blocking Craigdarragh Road in Helens Bay

A Yellow wind warning for Northern Ireland is in place until 15:00 BST on Thursday.

'Weather warning continues into afternoon'

By Angie Philips

Storm Hector, an unseasonably deep low for the time of year, has been moving past the northwest of Britain and Ireland and producing some very lively gusts of wind.

Even inland, gusts have widely been reaching 40-50mph, but the strongest winds have mostly been towards the north and west and exposed parts of the east coast with the peak of the winds on Thursday morning.

The highest gust recorded was 74mph at Orlock Head, North Down at 08:00 BST, followed by 69mph at Ballypatrick Forest, North Antrim, at 06:00 BST.

The amber 'be prepared' warning lapsed at 09:00 BST, but still a yellow 'be aware' warning remains in place into the afternoon.

There is already a lot of debris and many trees are down, and there could still be some disruption with gale or severe gale force gusts.

The wind will gradually ease through the day, but it will still be blustery with bright spells and showers.

A Status Orange warning remains in place for parts of the west coast of the Republic of Ireland until 10:00 local time.

Hector is the eighth named storm of 2017-2018, coming in the aftermath of Aileen in September, Brian in October, Caroline and Dylan in December and Eleanor, Fionn and Georgina in January.