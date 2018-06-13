Image copyright PSNI Image caption The drugs were seized in Antrim on Wednesday

Police have seized an estimated £1m of class B drugs in Antrim.

A 38-year-old man was arrested after the drugs were found on Wednesday.

He is being questioned in relation to the possession and supply of controlled drugs.

Police said it was "one of the largest seizures of class B drugs in recent times" in Northern Ireland. There are no further details.