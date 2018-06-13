Man arrested over £1m drugs seizure in Antrim
- 13 June 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police have seized an estimated £1m of class B drugs in Antrim.
A 38-year-old man was arrested after the drugs were found on Wednesday.
He is being questioned in relation to the possession and supply of controlled drugs.
Police said it was "one of the largest seizures of class B drugs in recent times" in Northern Ireland. There are no further details.