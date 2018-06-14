Image caption Julieann McNally had complained to the trust in 2016 about the care received by her grandmother, Annie McCourt

A woman whose grandmother was a resident at a Belfast care home has said she feels "vindicated" by a damning report.

The NI Commissioner for Older People found a "horrific catalogue of inhuman and degrading treatment" at Dunmurray Manor.

It found "many living their last months in appalling circumstances".

The managing director of Runwood Care Homes, which owns Dunmurry Manor, has resigned.

Julieann McNally's grandmother, Annie McCourt, was a resident at the facility between January and June 2016.

She told Good Morning Ulster that, at first sight, it looked like a suitable place to meet her grandmother's needs.

"Of course you want somewhere close so the family can visit," said Ms McNally.

"Dunmurry Manor looked great. It was fresh, it was clean at the time, it was bright, she had her own bathroom and that is why we chose it," she added.

However, in the following months, the family said they started to notice a change in living conditions.

Hygiene deteriorated

"They started to miss her meals and they weren't feeding her. Granny didn't spend a lot of her time communally with residents and she liked to stay in her room and if we visited, she would stay with us.

Image caption An investigation into Dumurry Manor care home found a "horrific catalogue of inhuman and degrading treatment"

"They would've missed meals while we were there and initially we were told they had forgotten about her and would sort it out.

"Things started to deteriorate with her hygiene. She wasn't being washed or cleaned properly, the smell in her room just awful and many times we found her bed had been made even though it was full of urine because she had become incontinent," added Mrs McNally.

In June 2016, a complaint was lodged after the family was not told Mrs McCourt had suffered a fall until nine hours later.

When she was admitted to hospital, Mrs McCourt's family was told she had kidney failure, pneumonia and E-coli.

"The doctors asked us if there was an accident as she had an acute kidney injury. We pushed for an investigation and an investigation by Dunmurry Manor and the Trust found she had fallen out of bed."

Mrs McCourt did not return to Dunmurry Manor. She has since died.

'Vindicated'

Dunmurry Manor opened in 2014 but repeated inspections found problems while family members and former employees also raised concerns.

Reacting to the report, Mrs McNally said her family feels vindicated.

"It's strange because we are vindicated, but without the happiness. Everything we had said was in the report, and we should have been listened to," she told the BBC.

When asked if the report will allow the family to move on, she said it would not.

"I don't think that will ever happen, because we chose this home because we thought this was in her best interests.

"The night she died I promised her we'd get answers and accountability…now the report is out it makes me more angry that all of this was happening," said Mrs McNally.

Image caption Annie McCourt, who has since died, was a resident at Dunmurry Manor for almost six months in 2016

The RQIA said it recognised the distress of residents, carers and families reflected in the report.

"We accept that only a small number of Dunmurry Manor relatives chose to contact RQIA with their concerns," it said.

"We have taken steps to increase our visibility in care settings, to ensure we hear and take account of these voices."

The Runwood Homes Group has issued an apology.

"I am truly sorry we failed to deliver the high standards of care our residents at Dunmurry Manor had the right to expect and that, because of those failures, they and their families have had to endure this distressing experience," chief executive Gordon Sanders said.

The Department of Health said it would study the report very carefully and provide a formal, comprehensive response.

A joint statement was issued by the South Eastern, Southern, Northern, and Belfast Health and Social Care trusts that said they would be studying the report to ensure that lessons are learnt.