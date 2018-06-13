Image copyright William Humphrey Image caption A mural in memory of Lt Colonel John Henry Patterson was set on fire

Two murals on Belfast's Shankill Road have been set alight in an overnight arson attack.

Police said the murals at Beverley Street in the west of the city were badly damaged.

William Humphrey, DUP MLA for north Belfast, said he "appalled and disgusted" at what had happened.

One mural features Polish airmen from the Battle of Britain. The other commemorates Lt Colonel John Henry Patterson.

Image copyright William Humphrey Image caption Lt Colonel John Henry Patterson commanded the Jewish Legion in World War I

He was an army officer who commanded the Jewish Legion during World War I.

"These evil attacks could well be seen as racist and anti-Semitic and must be condemned by all right thinking people," Mr Humphrey posted on his Twitter account.

Police have appealed for information.