A man has been charged with murdering three-year-old Kayden McLaughlin in Londonderry last year.

The 23-year-old man is due to appear before the city's magistrates court later on Wednesday.

The toddler was found dead at a house in the city's Bogside on Sunday 17 September.

A 24-year-old woman arrested on Monday in connection with the death has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.