A 23-year-old man has been attacked in a paramilitary-style assault by a group of men armed with hammers, bats and knuckledusters.

The incident happened near the Comber Greenway in Knock, east Belfast.

Police received a report at about 18:30 BST that the man had been assaulted by a group of about six or seven men.

The victim is being in treated in hospital for his injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening.

The police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.