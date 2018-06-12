Altnagelvin Hospital: Three wards closed due to norovirus
Three wards at Altnagelvin Hospital, Londonderry, have been closed to admissions because of a vomiting bug.
Wards 3, 41 and 42 are not taking new patients because of the norovirus.
A spokesperson from the Western Trust said a small number of patients in the hospital were affected.
Visitors have been asked to follow strict hygiene rules. They should avoid visiting the hospital if they are feeling unwell, particularly if they have diarrhoea or vomiting.
Those who are visiting are asked to thoroughly wash their hands before and after visiting.
Visitors should visit only one patient whilst at the hospital, refrain from sitting on hospital beds and not move from ward to ward when visiting.
The situation is being reviewed daily.