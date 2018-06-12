Image copyright PA

Three wards at Altnagelvin Hospital, Londonderry, have been closed to admissions because of a vomiting bug.

Wards 3, 41 and 42 are not taking new patients because of the norovirus.

A spokesperson from the Western Trust said a small number of patients in the hospital were affected.

Visitors have been asked to follow strict hygiene rules. They should avoid visiting the hospital if they are feeling unwell, particularly if they have diarrhoea or vomiting.

Skip Twitter post by @WesternHSCTrust Wards 3, 41 & 42 at Altnagelvin Hospital remain closed to admissions due to a vomiting bug. Please be mindful of increased infection control measures in place. pic.twitter.com/8fxnMCKxr7 — Western Trust (@WesternHSCTrust) June 11, 2018 Report

Those who are visiting are asked to thoroughly wash their hands before and after visiting.

Visitors should visit only one patient whilst at the hospital, refrain from sitting on hospital beds and not move from ward to ward when visiting.

The situation is being reviewed daily.