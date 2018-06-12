Image copyright News Letter

It's a mixed bag on the front pages this morning.

The Belfast Telegraph warns of an "alarming slump" in investment in Northern Ireland from foreign firms.

The paper claims a new survey shows that Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) "plummeted" by more than 50% in 2017.

The figures come from an Ernst & Young (EY) Attractiveness Survey. A leading economist points the finger in a few different directions.

'Same-sex marriage and abortion'

John Simpson tells the paper Northern Ireland's attractiveness is being hampered by "fears over the effects of brexit and the lack of functioning devolved government".

He says debates over same-sex marriage and abortion are also contributing to concerns from potential investors.

However Invest NI, which is responsible for directing overseas investment, claims the figures don't reflect the full picture of FDI success.

On the contrary, it says that over the past five years NI has attracted more FDI jobs per head than any region in the UK.

Image caption Invest NI says the survey counts investment from outside the UK during a calendar year and doesn't reflect the full picture in Northern Ireland

The News Letter follows up on its front page from yesterday.

On Monday it was reported that YouTube had suspended some accounts featuring videos of loyalist band parades - now a number of them have been reactivated.

TUV leader Jim Allister tells the paper that while it's good that the accounts are back up and running an apology is needed.

Also commenting on the row is ex-Apprentice Boys governor Jim Brownlee who suspects the whole thing was sparked by a complaint.

He's philosophical about it: "Sure Northern Ireland wouldn't exist if it wasn't for complaints.

"I think YouTube has been misinformed. At the end of the day it's culture."

The Irish News reports that there is a potential "drugs link" in separate deaths of two men in their 30s in County Tyrone.

Liam Campbell, 36, died in a house in Cookstown while Gary McCabe, 30, died at a house in Dungannon at the weekend.

Post-mortem examinations are being carried out but police have said neither death is being treated as suspicious.

Tributes from friends and family were paid to the two on Facebook.

The paper reports that a delegation from the SDLP is meeting the local PSNI superintendent to discuss "serious crime, including drugs related crime, in the area".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Noise accounts for more than half the total of complaints received

Also in the paper - noisy neighbours with overgrown bushes.

New figures released show councils in Northern Ireland are receiving up to 63 complaints about nuisance neighbours every day.

The most common complaint is about noise, with this accounting for more than half of all reports.

However plants, light and animals also feature on the list of bugbears.

Furthermore, while the average UK value of fines issued for broken noise abatement notices stands at £528, in Northern Ireland it is considerably less at £114.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Sir Kenneth Branagh is headed to the north coast

Hollywood comes to the north coast, reports the Belfast Telegraph.

Fresh from being given the freedom of Belfast, Sir Kenneth Branagh will be wandering round the County Antrim coast, directing a new film.

The Artemis Fowl books, by Irish author Eoin Colfer, are being adapted into a movie, and it's being filmed outside Portrush, the paper says.

He isn't the only titled actor on set because Dame Judi Dench is also listed on the credits.

A release date has been "pencilled in" for next year.

So, if you see Sir Ken and Dame Judi dining at the wine bar or having a poke the east strand, don't be surprised.