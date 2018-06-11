Image caption The device was examined by Army bomb disposal experts

A suspicious object that sparked a security alert in the County Down village of Seaforde was a viable device, police have said.

The device, found at a house in Naghan Court, was examined by Army bomb disposal experts. The alert began at about 15:00 BST.

SDLP councillor Mark Murnin said he was told the device was a pipe bomb.

A small number of residents were evacuated but they have now been allowed to return.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.