Image caption Police have not released any details about the incident

A man has died in an incident involving farm machinery in County Fermanagh.

It happened in the Moughley Road area of Lisnaskea at about noon on Monday.

Police said they attended the scene "of the sudden death of a male". They have not released details of what happened or the man's age.

The Health and Safety Executive said it was aware of an incident in the Enniskillen area and enquiries were being made. The fire service also attended the scene.