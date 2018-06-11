Image caption Secretary of State Karen Bradley (right) with representatives from survivors' groups

Survivors of historical institutional abuse have said the NI secretary told them she would consider what action to take on compensation after receiving draft legislation.

It is understood two bills are being prepared by Stormont officials.

One would establish a redress board for financial compensation and the other create a commissioner for survivors of institutional childhood abuse.

The survivors believe the work on the bills should be completed next month.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Sir Anthony Hart chaired the Historical Institutional Abuse inquiry

A solicitor for the historic abuse survivors, Claire McKeegan, says more than 500 victims attended Sir Anthony Hart's judicial inquiry, but the eventual number of those seeking compensation could be as high as 20,000.

That figure takes into account relatives of victims who are no longer alive or other residents of homes who did not testify at the inquiry.

Margaret McGuckin, from Survivors and Victims of Institutional Abuse (Savia), says she felt deflated after the meeting with NI Secretary Karen Bradley because she had not promised to take the historic abuse legislation through Westminster.

Ms McGuckin said that if the matter was not prioritised, survivors would press ahead with their legal action, which is challenging both the government's handling of the matter and the secretary of state's failure to call a fresh assembly election.