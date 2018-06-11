Image caption McNamee changed his plea at Dungannon Crown Court in April and was sentenced on Monday

A 72-year-old former scout leader has been jailed for eight years for historic sexual offences involving two girls.

James Desmond McNamee, of Bunneil, Lisnaskea, County Fermanagh, accepted 15 counts of indecent assault and five counts of gross indecency on Monday.

One victim was indecently assaulted on four occasions between 1976 and 1978.

There were 11 counts of indecent assault against the second victim from 1987 until 1990.

Then from 1989 and 1993, there were five offences of gross indecency.

Dungannon Crown Court heard the first victim spent time in the area of McNamee's home, and the abuse began with inappropriate touching when she was seven.

The second victim described how she suffered abuse while McNamee was her scout leader.

'Vulnerable age'

She said a "ritual" had developed where McNamee would buy sweets for her and other scouts on Saturdays.

While the others played, McNamee would take the victim into a building and force her to perform sexual acts on him.

The defence counsel told the court his client accepted the charges, sparing the victims the distress of a trial.

The counsel concluded: "It is clear the victims have suffered substantially from my client's behaviour and it is to be hoped the guilty pleas have brought some degree of closure."

Judge Stephen Fowler QC said: "This offending was profound violation of two young children, at a vulnerable age.

"I consider the impact on them as significant. This was an invasive series of sexual offences over a prolonged period of time."

He sentenced McNamee to eight years imprisonment, with the final two to be spent on supervised licence.