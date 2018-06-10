Cyclist 'critical but stable' after crash

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The crash happened on the Lisnevenagh Road at about 10:30 BST on Sunday

A cyclist has been taken to hospital following a crash involving a car on the Lisnevenagh Road between Antrim and Ballymena.

The incident happened at about 10:30 BST on Sunday.

The cyclist is in a critical but stable condition.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said a man "with serious injuries was taken by road ambulance to RVH in Belfast".

Police have closed the road in both directions and diversions are in place.