Belfast Zoo monkey dies following escape

A monkey from Belfast Zoo has died after being hit by a car.

The spider monkey, which had escaped from the zoo on Saturday, was "clipped by a car" on the M2 motorway in north Belfast that evening.

Zoo keepers had been tracking the monkey before the incident occurred. It was taken back to the zoo, but died shortly afterwards.

Belfast City Council said they were investigating how the monkey escaped its enclosure.

A number of people on social media said they had spotted a monkey in north Belfast.

"We are sorry to announce that a spider monkey, which escaped from Belfast Zoo on Saturday night has died," said a spokesperson in a statement.

"We are currently investigating how the escape occurred from the monkey island on which the animals are kept.

"The monkey was being tracked by keepers when the accident occurred and despite being quickly taken back to the Zoo for veterinary assistance died shortly afterwards."

The council said staff at the zoo were devastated by the loss.

Previous escapes

In 2015, two lion-tailed macaques escaped from Belfast Zoo.

Zoo staff spent the day scouring the locality for the escaped primates.

In 2013, six lion-tailed macaques escaped from the zoo.