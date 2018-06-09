17-year-old boy stabbed multiple times in west Belfast
9 June 2018
A 17-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times during an altercation in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The victim has been treated in hospital for wounds to his back and arm that are said to not be life threatening.
Police are investigating the incident which occurred in the Bell Steel Road area of west Belfast shortly after 02.00 BST.
The attacker is described to be a 40-year-old man of heavy build.