Teenager dies in Donegal car crash

A 14-year-old boy has died in a single vehicle crash on the Inishowen peninsula in County Donegal.

The ambulance service was contacted just after 1800 BST on Friday evening and went to the crash scene on a back road in Clar, between Moville and Redcastle.

The teenager's body has been removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post mortem examination will be carried out.

He is thought to be a pupil at Moville Community College.

Gardaí (Irish police) in Buncrana are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The scene has been closed off and forensic investigators are due to carry out an examination of the area in the morning.