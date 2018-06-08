Image caption PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Stephen Martin receives an OBE

Assistant Chief Constable Stephen Martin is among six people from the PSNI to be recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.

Mr Martin has been awarded an OBE for services to policing and the community in Northern Ireland.

The chief inspector of criminal justice in Northern Ireland, Brendan McGuigan, receives a CBE.

Former DUP MLA Brenda Hale is awarded an OBE, while chef Paula McIntyre gets an MBE.

Former Northern Ireland international women's football captain, Sara Booth, who now has a special projects role with Fifa, has also received an MBE.

George Thomas Alexander, who is described as "Head, Office of the Legislative Counsel, Northern Ireland", was made a Companion of the Order of the Bath.

In addition to Mr Martin's OBE, another police officer was awarded an MBE, but requested no publicity.

Queen's Police Medals (QPM) were awarded to Inspector Andrew Archibald, Detective Constable Paul Slaine and a third officer who also requested no publicity.

A BEM (British Empire Medal) has also been awarded to Patricia Roulston for services to policing.

Mr Martin has more than 32 years' service, and the PSNI said his present responsibilities include reactive and organised crime and public protection.

He said he felt "extremely privileged and honoured to have received this award".

"I regard this OBE as recognition for the entire police service and for all of the officers and staff I have served alongside over the years and for those I have had the honour to lead," he added.

"We have worked hard to serve all communities in Northern Ireland, often during challenging times, to make this a safer place for everyone.

"I would also like to thank and acknowledge the huge support I have received from my family throughout my career."

Image caption Brenda Hale has been awarded an OBE for political service

Brenda Hale, widow of Captain Mark Hale, a British soldier killed in Afghanistan in August 2009 after being caught in an explosion while helping an injured colleague, has been awarded an OBE for political service.

Mrs Hale, who was previously a DUP MLA for Lagan Valley, said the honour was a "surprise" and "incredibly humbling".

"The main reason I came into politics was for the Military Covenant and keeping a high profile for the armed forces," she said.

"This is a recognition of all the people who have served their country and did not come back, as well as their families who have supported them and have had to make their journey alone.

"It is very emotional and completely humbling and I will share it with all the military families.

"I am really excited to go to Buckingham Palace and I will meet the Queen with my two daughters - we have travelled on this journey together."

Paula McIntyre, who has been a guest chef on a number of BBC programmes, as well as hosting her own show on Radio Ulster, said she was delighted at her award of an MBE, and said it was "a miracle" she had managed to keep it a secret from her family.

"I only told them the other night. They were over the moon," she said.

"My mum and dad were quite reserved, but a couple of my friends were crying."

Image caption Paula McIntyre was given an MBE for services to the food, drink and hospitality sector in Northern Ireland

Ms McIntyre also revealed what meal she would serve up for the Queen, given the chance.

"It would be something simple like Portstewart lobsters, Comber Spuds with butter and some local cider to wash it all down with," she said

"I am working this weekend at the Bushmills Salmon and Whiskey festival, so I will be disappointed if someone doesn't come down for a toast."

