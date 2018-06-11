Image copyright Getty/sinopics Image caption Northern Ireland companies are exporting more goods, a survey finds

Exports by Northern Ireland companies have accelerated to levels "well above" the norm, a new snapshot of the local economy has shown.

Aided by a favourable exchange rate, sales to the Republic of Ireland and United States are said to be "buoyant".

However firms focused on the domestic market "are fairing less well" because of the slow growth of the UK economy.

The findings are in Ulster Bank's monthly Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) survey.

'Optimism strong'

The PMI tracks performance indicators like new orders.

Its chief economist Richard Ramsey said "overall optimism is still relatively strong," with a third of private sector firms expecting to see their businesses expand in the coming 12 months.

But the construction and retail sectors are downbeat.

Mr Ramsey added: "With regard to construction, Northern Ireland's political situation and the lack of decision-making will likely have a bearing on sentiment for the foreseeable future."

Inflation, which has eased back to 2.4%, is still seen as an issue.

Business costs have risen and as a result firms are "increasing their prices more quickly than at any time since 2008."