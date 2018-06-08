Image caption Grand Master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, Edward Stevenson, welcomed Mr Varadkar to Orange Order HQ

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has become the first Irish prime minister to visit the headquarters of the Orange Order.

The engagement was part of a day-long trip to Northern Ireland during which he will launch a west Belfast festival.

Mr Varadkar was taken on a tour of the Museum of Orange Heritage and met with senior Orangemen, including leadership from the Republic of Ireland.

The Orange Order is the largest Protestant organisation in Northern Ireland.

It regards itself as defending civil and religious liberties of Protestants and seeks to uphold the rule and ascendancy of a Protestant monarch in the United Kingdom.

Mr Varadkar said he came with "no hidden agenda".

"I want to ensure a future where identity, in all its complexity, whether it's Irish or British or Northern Irish, or all of these things, is respected and celebrated across the island," the Taoiseach said.

Mr Varadkar proposed more work on an educational exchange scheme involving Irish pupils visiting the Orange museum.

Grand Master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, Edward Stevenson, welcomed Mr Varadkar's comments.

"This announcement can only lead to a better understanding, by all those who live on the island of Ireland, of the cultural heritage and traditions of Orangeism, its history, and its continuing relevance in modern society," said Mr Stevenson.

"Our next step will be continuing our meaningful engagement with the Irish government on this, and other matters of mutual interest."

During his visit to Schomberg House, on the Cregagh Road in east Belfast, Mr Varadkar also paid his respects at a memorial window in tribute to 336 members of the Loyal Order who were murdered during the course of the Troubles.

Mr Stevenson said the visit was "a significant moment".

"As a cross-border organisation, we welcome the taoiseach's direct engagement with our members based in the border counties of the Republic and in so doing, recognising the longstanding cultural identity of the Orange family in the south," said Mr Stevenson.

Earlier on Friday morning, Mr Varadkar met Baroness Eileen Paisley, wife of the late former DUP leader Dr Ian Paisley, at the Bannside Library.

"It is also important to acknowledge the importance of the taoiseach paying his respects to those members of our institution, many of whom served in the security forces, who were murdered by terrorists.

"Such a gesture should not be underestimated and will, I believe, be deeply appreciated by many relatives of the deceased, and the Orange membership as a whole."

To mark his visit, Mr Varadkar was presented with a Galway Crystal replica of the Boyne Obelisk.

The monument once stood at the site of the Battle of the Boyne in Co Meath, until it was destroyed in an explosion in 1923.

It is believed the statue was blown up by republicans who had used dynamite taken from an Irish army camp.

The Taoiseach also signed the visitors' book before departing.

Mr Varadkar's next engagement is the launch of the 30th anniversary programme of west Belfast community festival Féile an Phobail.

The taoiseach will then visit the oldest GAA club in County Down at Mayobridge before meeting the chief executives of the North/South Implementation Bodies in Newry.