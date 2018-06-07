Ballymoney voyeur spared jail

Image copyright Mark Jameison Image caption Richard Cooper, 25, pleaded guilty to four counts of voyeurism

A man who filmed people on his mobile phone using the toilets in his workplace has been spared jail.

Richard Cooper, 25, of John Street in Ballymoney, worked in a fast food outlet in Coleraine.

He pleaded guilty to four counts of voyeurism for his own sexual gratification between December 2016 and January 2017.

The judge sentenced Cooper to serve two years on probation.

'Protective of his phone'

Antrim Crown Court heard how Cooper had secretly used his phone to video his wife using the toilet in their own home.

A prosecution lawyer said Cooper was "protective of his phone" but last June his wife, who was "quite suspicious" of this, looked at his mobile while it was charging and was "shocked" at the recordings she found, including one of herself.

She then took the phone to the police and it appeared Cooper had put his phone inside or on top of the bin in the toilets at the fast food restaurant where he worked.

The images taken included a child, aged five or six, a teenage girl, a mother changing a baby's nappy and one of Cooper's colleagues.

Cooper's defence lawyer told the court the defendant's life "by his own hand, has been cast upside down."

He went on to add that Cooper had lost his job, marriage and contact with his own children.

'Significant breach of trust'

"He accepts he has done wrong, but now has begun to move on with his life in the best way he can," the lawyer added.

During sentencing, Judge Brian Sherrard said "all right-minded people would be horrified" by the "gross intrusions...and significant breach of trust" committed by Cooper.

He said the probation period of two years would allow Cooper to "address your deficiencies...and to deal with your needs".

The judge added that any breach of probation would see Cooper facing the prospect of jail.