Northern Ireland

Abortion in Northern Ireland explained

  • 7 June 2018
Unlike other parts of the UK, the 1967 Abortion Act does not extend to Northern Ireland.

Human rights campaigners have lost a Supreme Court appeal over the legality of Northern Ireland's abortion law.

The court dismissed an appeal brought by the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission (NIHRC).

But a majority of judges said the existing law was incompatible with human rights law in cases of fatal foetal abnormality and sexual crime.

