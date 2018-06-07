Abortion in Northern Ireland explained
- 7 June 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Unlike other parts of the UK, the 1967 Abortion Act does not extend to Northern Ireland.
Human rights campaigners have lost a Supreme Court appeal over the legality of Northern Ireland's abortion law.
The court dismissed an appeal brought by the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission (NIHRC).
But a majority of judges said the existing law was incompatible with human rights law in cases of fatal foetal abnormality and sexual crime.