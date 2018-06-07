Image copyright AFP Image caption Leo Varadkar will visit Northern Ireland on Thursday

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is to visit the Orange Order headquarters on Friday.

It will be the first time an Irish prime minister has been to Schomberg House on the Cregagh Road in Belfast.

The Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland declined to comment on the anticipated visit when contacted by PA.

The visit is part of a day long trip to Northern Ireland in which Mr Varadkar will also launch the 30th anniversary programme of the west Belfast festival Féile an Phobail.