Image copyright House of Commons Image caption Wesley Aston appeared before the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee on Wednesday

Plans for a new agriculture policy for Northern Ireland are "sitting on a shelf" as there is no minister in place, the Ulster Farmers Union (UFU) has said.

Chief executive Wesley Aston made the comment while giving evidence to the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee.

Speaking on Wednesday, he said the lack of progress was "frustrating".

The draft policy document was drawn up by a wide-ranging group of industry representatives.

Members included food processors, environmentalists and agriculture industry workers.

It was set-up by the Department of Agriculture Environment and Rural Affairs shortly after the EU Referendum result in 2016.

'No additional costs'

Wesley Aston appeared before the committee to discuss the impact Brexit may have on the agriculture industry.

He described the lack of progress as "frustrating" adding that the group had been "ahead of the rest of the UK" in the beginning, but have since fallen behind.

Image copyright HOUSE OF cOMMONS Image caption The committee was discussing the impact of Brexit on the Agriculture industry

He said their position is "clear" saying they do not want to see the introduction of "additional controls of any description".

Mr Aston added that they feel it is important to "maintain the same standards in order to minimise trade disruptions".

He said the UFU met with representatives of Northern Ireland's five main parties in recent months to stress the importance of putting the document out for consultation.

Dr Viviane Gravey from Queen's University Belfast also gave evidence to the inquiry.

She confirmed that the draft agriculture policy paper has been sent to the Environment Secretary, Michael Gove, but said it has not been released for public consultation because it needs ministerial sign-off.