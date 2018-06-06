Image caption The Presbyterian church in Ireland's General Assembly is taking place in Belfast

The Presbyterian Church in Ireland will debate a report that concludes that anyone in a same-sex relationship cannot be a full member of the Church, and their children cannot be baptised.

The Church's general assembly is taking place in Belfast.

Recommendations from its doctrine committee will be presented on Wednesday.

The committee's report indicates that a same-sex relationship does not match with a "credible profession of faith".

The Presbyterian Church has more than 200,000 members in Northern Ireland and the Republic. It is the largest Protestant church in Northern Ireland.

The committee concluded: "In light of our understanding of scripture and the Church's understanding of a credible profession of faith, it is clear that same-sex couples are not eligible for communicant membership nor are they qualified to receive baptism for their children.

"We believe that their outward conduct and lifestyle is at variance with a life of obedience to Christ."

Presbyterians will be asked on Wednesday whether to adopt the report and its conclusions.

Image copyright Presbyterian Church in Ireland Image caption Rev Charles McMullen was elected church moderator on Monday

It is believed at least one amendment will be proposed.

A spokesperson for the Presbyterian Church said that the policy, if adopted, would not prevent people in a same-sex relationship attending church.

The spokesperson said: "The General Assembly will not be discussing whether to bar anyone from attending worship, coming into church or receiving communion, it will discuss a paper focused on the theological question of what represents a credible profession of faith, something that is applicable to everyone."

Also, Presbyterians will be debating their links with the Church of Scotland, which has a more liberal attitude to same-sex relationships.

Currently, the Presbyterian Moderator does not attend the annual general assembly in Scotland.

On Monday, Rev Charles McMullen was formally elected as moderator for the next 12 months.