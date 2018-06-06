Image copyright Gault family Image caption Nathan Gault's body was found around an hour after he was hit

Two school children knocked down and killed in County Fermanagh ten years ago both died as a result of severe head injuries, an inquest has heard.

Debbie Whyte, 14, died along with Nathan Gault, 15, after they were hit by a car in Florencecourt in 2008.

They had got off a school bus shortly before they were knocked down.

Pathologist, Dr Alastair Bentley, carried out post mortems on both children.

Image caption The scene of the fatal accident on Croaghrim Road in 2008

Nathan Gault's body was found around an hour after he was hit on what witnesses said was a very dark road.

In a statement read out to the inquest at Omagh Coroners Court on Wednesday, Dr Bentley said that Nathan Gault would have been killed almost instantly.

Image caption Flowers and notes were left at the scene in 2008

He was asked in a letter from the family if the delay in finding his body would have made a difference. Dr Bentley said that was "highly unlikely."

Fourteen-year-old Debbie Whyte died in hospital the day after the incident.

In his post mortem report, Dr Bentley said she suffered severe bleeding to the brain and had a broken neck.

He said in his view she had little chance of survival after she had been knocked down and was found unconscious.