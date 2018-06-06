Image copyright Daily mirror

Shocking abuse of social workers, the injuries caused by a drink driver and a shooting at a boxing club all make the headlines on Wednesday.

The Belfast Telegraph says that pregnant social workers in Northern Ireland have been assaulted and told their babies would be killed.

The experiences of NI staff were detailed in a report by the British Association of Social Workers.

They say they have been threatened with death, rape and torture.

The paper says that a "significant number" of threats included a paramiltary link.

One social worker said he was threatened by masked men because he was a gay Catholic.

"I didn't know the men, but the family I was supporting were known to have paramilitary links. The men had baseball bats, hoods and one had a knife," he said.

'Beg for forgiveness'

The Irish News lead story is an interview with two women badly injured by a drink driver.

Aine Doherty and Andrea Hill were travelling home from work when Paul Hollywood, 26, from Omagh ploughed into their car.

Both women suffered injuries that still cause them mobility problems two years on.

Ms Doherty told the paper she overheard Hollywood - who has been jailed for 18 months - while she was being treated in hospital.

"All Paul was worried about was when he was getting his car back," she said.

"If I was in that position and did that to somebody I would be on my hands and knees begging for forgiveness."

Ms Hill says her eight-year-old daughter has nightmares about the crash: "She doesn't want me to go anywhere in case I don't come home."

On its front page, the News Letter says the DUP faced a cross-party assault on its abortion policy during a House of Commons debate on Tuesday.

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant told the House it was "rather wonderful that the Republic of Ireland is leading the way on this [abortion]" and that Northern Ireland should follow suit.

However, the DUP's Sammy Wilson said that many people are alive today who "would have been been discarded and put in a bin before they were ever born" if NI laws were as in the rest of the UK.

The Daily Mirror leads with a gun attack at a boxing club in Bray, County Wicklow.

It says the gunman who killed one and and injured two others may have targeted boxer Katie Taylor's dad Peter over a grudge.

Also covering the story, The Irish News says the PSNI is helping the Garda investigation as the van used by the gunman had a Northern Ireland registration.

All the papers cover the police hunt for thieves who stole and then burnt out a £15,000 custom-made motorcycle and sidecar belonging to German tourists.

The couple had just arrived in Northern Ireland on Monday and were spending their first night in the Clifton Park Avenue area when the theft happened.

Police described it as a "callous act by cowardly thieves who skulk about under the cover of darkness".

Following reports that Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius may have been suffering from the effects of concussion during the Champions League final, the Belfast Telegraph talks to Peter Robinson, whose son Ben died following a rugby match in 2011.

Ben, 14, was playing for Carrickfergus Grammar when he was momentarily knocked out, but then continued to play. He died from a concussion-related injury.

Ben's death led to concussion awareness programmes being organised by Northern Ireland schools and the IRFU.

His father, Peter, says it's time football became more aware of concussion injuries.

Staying on the subject of the toll on the body sports can have, the News Letter has an interview with former Ulster Rugby star Stephen Ferris, who confesses: "I don't miss the rugby. I don't miss the collisions."

He recalls waking up the morning after games "absolutely battered and bruised" and says he can't recall ever going into a match "100% fit as a fiddle".

He says he does miss the "craic" with teammates: "The camaraderie in the changing room is what I miss the most."