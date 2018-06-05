Relative in tears at road deaths inquest

Image caption The scene of the fatal accident on Croaghrim Road in 2008

A relative of one of two schoolchildren who died after being knocked down by a car broke down in court as she told of being one of the first to the scene.

Debbie Whyte, 14, died along with Nathan Gault, 15, after they were hit by a car in Florencecourt in 2008.

Debbie's second cousin, Arlene McIntyre, said she and her partner saw the back lights of a car stopped on Croaghrim Road.

They saw a boy in hysterics on a phone and Debbie lying on the ground.

An inquest heard that Ms McIntyre put her coat over the girl and noticed she had a slight twitch of a pulse. She then started giving CPR to her until an ambulance arrived.

She told Omagh Coroner's Court they then searched for Nathan Gault who was missing, but his body was not discovered until later when the police arrived.

A third teenager who was walking with the pair, Wayne Manley, was unhurt.

'Deep gratitude'

Ms McIntyre said after the ambulance took her second cousin away she and her partner returned home to change because they were covered in blood and went to the hospital.

The next day they were told that Debbie Whyte was brain dead, and all the family were there to say their goodbyes.

A lawyer for the Whyte family offered "their deep gratitude," for what Ms McIntyre did to try to save Debbie.

Two sisters of Yvonne Seaman, the driver of the car that hit the children, have also been giving evidence.

They were asked about mobile phone calls to them from the driver.

Margaret Jane Burleigh said she took a call when Yvonne Seaman had stopped her car on another road.

Another sister, Florence Graydon, said she noticed a missed call after she got home after the children were knocked down.

A statement from Brian McNeill, the director of operations at the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service was also read out to the court.

He said they first got the call at 18:12 GMT on 27 November, 2008.

He said operators stayed on the line to offer CPR advice until the ambulance arrived at 18:28 GMT.

The case continues.