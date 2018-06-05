Image copyright BBC Sport Image caption Carl Frampton split with Barry McGuigan's Cyclone Promotions in August 2017.

Carl Frampton has won his legal challenge to have his case against his former manager, Barry McGuigan, heard in Northern Ireland.

It will be up to an English Court to decide where Mr McGuigan's counter-suing of Mr Frampton will be heard.

Carl Frampton alleges Mr McGuigan and his wife, Sandra, failed to pay him significant sums of money during his time with Cyclone Promotions.

The McGuigans deny this and are counter-suing Mr Frampton.

They allege wrongful early breach of contract.

'Boxing legends'

In his judgement, Mr Justice Horner said both men could be rightly described as "boxing legends" who had enjoyed considerable success and united divided societies during the height of their success.

And he added both boxers had been "defiantly non-sectarian".

But he said Mr McGuigan and Mr Frampton had "fallen out big time" in a repeat of Mr McGuigan's damaged relationship with his former manager Barney Eastwood.

On Tuesday, the judge said the centre of gravity of the case is Northern Ireland and in fact it would be "unjust" to Carl Frampton if he was deprived of a hearing in Northern Ireland.

An earlier hearing was told Carl Frampton accused his former manager Barry McGuigan and his wife of "abusing his trust".