Image caption Deirdre Hargey has been a councillor since 2010 and represents the Botanic ward on Belfast City Council

Sinn Féin's Deirdre Hargey has become the new Lord Mayor of Belfast.

She replaces Alliance's Nuala McAllister, who handed over the mayoral chain of office on Monday night.

Ms Hargey first joined Belfast City Council in 2010, and has been Sinn Féin's group council leader since February 2018.

She is the first woman from Sinn Féin to become the Lord Mayor of Belfast, and only the fifth female lord mayor in the council's history.

There had been speculation up until Monday evening that 19-year-old Órla Nic Biorna, who was co-opted onto the council last year, would take the role and become the city's youngest ever lord mayor.

Instead, Ms Hargey, who represents the Botanic ward on Belfast City Council, has been chosen.

SF choice signal of wider party efforts

The decision to nominate Deirdre Hargey points to a wider effort on Sinn Féin's part to promote women within the party - her predecessors have all been men.

With the party now fronted by Mary-Lou McDonald and Michelle O'Neill, the selection of Ms Hargey is a "natural choice", according to the Andersonstown News columnist Andrée Murphy.

The fact that Ms Hargey comes to the role as the party's most recent council group leader is a strategic move, she added.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Ms Hargey worked for party colleague Arder Carson when he was lord mayor in 2015

"The role of lord mayor now has more importance given the lack of a Stormont assembly."

Ms Hargey is understood to be very well respected, not just by other parties within Belfast City Council, but also by council staff - having worked for her party colleague Arder Carson when he was lord mayor in 2015.

It will be interesting to see what she brings to the role and how she controls debate in the chamber, which has produced more than its fair share of fiery moments over the years.

Ms Hargey's party, Sinn Féin, was eligible to choose who to appoint as lord mayor this year, after Belfast City Council agreed several years ago to use the d'Hondt proportional mechanism.

It allocates which party's turn it is in line with the number of seats it has on the council.

Her deputy lord mayor will be Emmet McDonough-Brown, from the Alliance Party, who replaces Ulster Unionist councillor Sonia Copeland.