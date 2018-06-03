Rescue operation under way at Fair Head after climbers fall
- 3 June 2018
A rescue operation is under way at Fair Head, near Ballycastle, in County Antrim.
According to the Coastguard, two climbers have fallen up to 50m at Hell's Kitchen and have been seriously injured.
Rescue teams, Irish Coastguard helicopter R118, and the ambulance service are at the scene.
Coastguard teams are using rope rescue techniques to stretcher the casualties off the cliff face.