Image caption Gordon Street

A man has been seriously injured in an assault in Belfast's Cathedral Quarter.

The man, who is in his 30s, was attacked close to a bar in Gordon Street at about 01:30 BST on Saturday.

He suffered serious head injuries. Two men, one aged in his 30s and one in his 40s were arrested and are being questioned about the assault.

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about it, to contact them.