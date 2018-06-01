Image caption Peter Robinson says he did not ask Andrew Crawford to send a letter to his son

Former Northern Ireland First Minister Peter Robinson has said he did not ask a DUP special adviser to send sensitive legal information to his lobbyist son.

The special adviser (spad), Dr Andrew Crawford, told the RHI inquiry on Thursday that he passed a privileged legal letter to Gareth Robinson.

The document related to a controversial planning case.

At the time he passed on the letter, Dr Crawford was working as a spad for then enterprise minister, Arlene Foster.

He told the inquiry he may have been asked to provide the information by either Peter Robinson or his then adviser Richard Bullick.

Dr Crawford added that as Gareth Robinson was the son of his party leader he usually "responded to his queries quicker" than to queries from other lobbyists.

Image copyright RHI Image caption Dr Andrew Crawford gave evidence to the RHI Inquiry on Thursday

However, in a written statement to BBC's The Nolan Show, Peter Robinson said he did not ask Dr Crawford to send this information to his son.

Nor, he said, did he ask his special adviser to ask Dr Crawford to send it.

Peter Robinson added that he was not aware of Mr Bullick asking Dr Crawford to send the information.