Snow Patrol's gig at HMV in Belfast got off to a late start as the band were hundreds of miles away.

Due to kick off at 17:30 BST fans had been queuing from 16:00 BST.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Snow Patrol performed to fans at HMV in Belfast

In a tweet the band's front man Gary Lightbody revealed the band were stuck in Manchester waiting for their flight to depart.

The wait didn't seem to be the final straw as the band arrived just before 19:00 BST to a roaring welcome.

The singer, whose hits include Chasing Cars and Run, explained that a flight attendant cut her finger on the overhead baggage compartment and "it was just a series of unfortunate events from that point on."