Image caption The fire broke out in Donegall Avenue, south Belfast, on Wednesday evening

A woman in her 80s has died following a house fire in south Belfast.

The blaze at the house in Donegall Avenue was reported to police at about 17:45 BST on Wednesday.

A Northern Ireland Ambulance Service spokesman said the woman was taken to hospital in a "serious condition".

PSNI chief insp Gavin Kirkpatrick said she died a short time later, adding: "An investigation into the cause of the fire, which is not believed to be suspicious, has now commenced."