Two men in their 20s have been injured in attacks in Lisburn.

The first man, who is 21, was hit with a metal baseball bat close to Huguenot play park at about 23:10 BST.

Twenty minutes later, a man was stabbed a number of times at nearby Ashmount Park. He is currently being treated for injuries to a lung and kidney.

In the first incident a man armed with the baseball bat entered the park where an altercation ensued with a number of people.

The man who was hit with the bat suffered injuries to his back and cuts to his body.

He was treated in hospital, but later discharged.

Police have appealed for information about both attacks.